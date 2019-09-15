NSRI continues search for boy (11) who went missing while swimming

Use your potential, says SA artist after breaking Guinness World Record
The boy went missing at Swartkops River mouth last night.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are continuing a search for an eleven-year-old boy who went missing while swimming on Saturday.
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon said despite extensive search operations, there was no sign of the boy.
“Officials responded to the scene at approximately 19:04pm following reports of a drowning in progress. The NSRI joined the search.”
A police helicopter also joined in the ongoing search on Sunday.
His parents are, meanwhile, receiving trauma counselling.
