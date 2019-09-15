Memorial service, march held but no arrests for Jesse Hess, Nwabisa Mthumeni
A group of interfaith leaders and some locals marched through Parow, while a group of youths gathered in Khayelitsha on Sunday for a memorial service for Nwabisa Mthumeni.
CAPE TOWN - A group of interfaith leaders in Cape Town handed over a memorandum of demands to the police and government officials on Sunday, calling on them to effectively deal with violence against women and children.
The group gathered outside the Parow police station on Sunday afternoon. The religious leaders’ memorandum was received by Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.
The group of interfaith leaders and some locals marched through Parow.
They proceeded to the apartment where 19-year-old University of Western Cape theology student Jesse Hess and her grandfather were murdered last month. No arrests have been made for the murders of Hess and her grandfather.
Reverend Stephen Snyman said crime affects all South Africans regardless of their religious and cultural beliefs and called on communities and the government to work together to tackle the problem.
#AmINext The group has gathered at the Parow Saps where they’ll hand over a memorandum of demands. SF pic.twitter.com/EcRIDqCje7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2019
#AmINext The group says they’ve had enough of the violence. SF pic.twitter.com/K18OLQl6mh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2019
The Mother City has seen a spate of fatal attacks on women in recent weeks, acts Snyman said should not be allowed to continue.
In a separate case, a group of youths gathered in Khayelitsha on Sunday for a memorial service for a woman who was also murdered.
Nwabisa Mthumeni and her boyfriend were attacked in their home more than a week ago. She was then abducted after the men had shot her boyfriend.
Mthumeni was found at hours later at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with gunshot wounds and was subsequently taken to hospital, where she later died.
Her cousin Ziyanda Bhesi said funeral preparations were under way in the Eastern Cape.
“We are trying. The only thing we wish for is that they find the suspects. It’s been a week and no one has been arrested.”
