Mantashe expected to visit home of his late deputy, Hlongwa
On Saturday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala visited the home of deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa who died in a car crash on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe will visit the family of his deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa in Umbilo Kwazulu-Natal.
There've been outpouring messages of condolences to Hlongwa's family, friends, and colleagues since her passing on Friday.
On Saturday, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala described her as a source of inspiration to the country's youth and women.
Hlongwa died on Friday in a car crash on the n1 highway near Hammanskraal.
It is believed she was assisting a motorist who was involved in an earlier accident when a truck ploughed into the scene killing her and four others.
As tributes continue to pour in for the late deputy minister, Zikalala said her passing is a huge blow to the African National Congress
Zikalala visited her family on Saturday.
“It takes quite some time to build a leader, and to see leaders departing like this becomes very saddening.’
Hlongwa rose through the ranks of the anc youth league before working in the public sector.
She served as the deputy chairperson in the national youth development agency before being appointed as the deputy minister in the energy and mineral resources department by President Cyril Ramaphosa this year.
Zikalala said the 38-year-old was a champion of the marginalised.
“She represented the youth voice, she represented the women of our country. May her soul rest in peace.”
Ramaphosa has declared an official state funeral for Hlongwa.
The date of her burial is expected to be announced soon.
