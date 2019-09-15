View all in Latest
Makhura sets up commission of inquiry to curb Gauteng taxi violence

The commission will be chaired by justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe, who will be assisted by Rudolph Lungile Mabece and Hula Mismang.

FILE: Vereeniging taxi drivers celebrating the outcome of the case against 36 taxi drivers in Vereeniging arrested for public violence which was provisionally withdrawn, pending an investigation on 22 March 2019. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has set up a commission of inquiry to probe taxi violence in the province.

The commission will be chaired by justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe, who will be assisted by Rudolph Lungile Mabece and Hula Mismang.

The inquiry is set to investigate the underlying causes and the people behind the ongoing killings in the industry.

Makhura said he was concerned the violence in the taxi business would worsen, despite efforts by law enforcement and government.

The premier's spokesperson Thabo Masebe said: “The commission will start work within the next few days. The proclamation was gazetted on Friday, 13 September. We expect the commissioners to meet within the next few days to decide how they’ll conduct their work.”

