Kenya's Koech, Chepchirchir claim CT Marathon wins

Kenyan runners Edwin Koech and Celestine Chepchirchir took top honours at the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Kenyan runners Edwin Koech and Celestine Chepchirchir took top honours at the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

In the men's race, Koech narrowly beat compatriot Daniel Muteti and Morocco's Mohamed Ziani in a time of 2:09:20. Muteti was five seconds back while Ziani finished in 2:09:29. Koech's time was well short of Stephen Mokoka's course record of 2:08:31 which he set in 2018.

Elroy Galant was the first South African home in fourth place, finishing the race in 2:10:31.

In the women's race, Chepchirchir had a more comfortable margin of victory, with a winning time of 2:26:44. She also smashed the course record set in 2018 by Helalia Johannes by just over three minutes. Ethiopia's Nurit Yimam was almost a minute behind in second place, finishing in 2:27:40. Gete Tilahun, also from Ethiopia, was third in a time of 2:28:32. Annie Bothma was the first South African woman to finish. Her time of 2:41:44 was good enough for 11th.

