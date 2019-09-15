Justice Minister orders review of Bob Hewitt's parole placement

Minister Ronald Lamola was concerned that the victims had not participated in the parole process and has ordered national Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser to review the matter with the parole board.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has ordered the Department of Correctional Services to take the parole placement of convicted sex offender Bob Hewitt on review.

The moves comes in the wake of reports last week that Hewitt was eligible for a parole hearing as he has served more than half of his six-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of three women in the 1980s and 1990s. At the time, the Department of Justice and Correctional Service said that no decision had been made on the matter.

On Sunday, though, the department in a statement said that the minister had received confirmation from the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board of Hewitt's parole placement.

The minister, the statement said, was concerned that the victims had not participated in the parole process and has ordered national Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser to review the matter with the parole board.

The review means that Hewitt's date of placement is now suspended.