EC police dog helps nab robbers

CAPE TOWN – Two suspected thieves who targeted a woman at an ATM in Algoa Park, in the Eastern Cape, were stopped in their tracks by a police dog as they tried to evade arrest.

The three men had allegedly robbed a woman of her cash and bank card on Saturday when police were alerted, and a chase ensued.

Officers say they were patrolling near the Kenako Mall in Algoa Park when they heard a woman screaming.

Once they got to the woman, she informed them that she had been robbed after withdrawing money.

Shortly after they had fled, the white car which was used as the getaway vehicle was spotted in Kwazakele.

The trio tried to flee when they noticed police were on their tracks, but only one of them managed to do so successfully.

A police dog named Jack caught the two other suspects, resulting in their immediate arrest.

The suspects, who are due in court on Monday, were in possession of the complainant’s money and bank card.