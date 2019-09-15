Deputy minister Hlongwa to be given state funeral

The 38-year-old died on Friday when her car was hit by a truck after stopping to assist people affected by another accident on the N1 Highway from Polokwane.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa will be accorded an official funeral.

Ramaphosa also instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast until the deputy minister is laid to rest.

The 38-year-old died on Friday when her car was hit by a truck after stopping to assist people in another accident on the N1 Highway from Polokwane.

Hlongwa was one of the youngest members of Ramaphosa's cabinet.

The President has described her as a talented young leader who was playing an important part in government.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the country has lost a rising star.

“She was an ardent advocate for youth development, having recently served as the executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency.”

Meanwhile, the presiding officers in parliament have also paid tribute to the late deputy minister.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the accident.