‘Best husband’ & ‘most amazing dad’: Prince Harry turns 35
The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday. The Duchess shared a post on their joint Instagram page to mark the occasion.
CAPE TOWN – Meghan Markle has wished her husband Prince Harry a happy birthday with a touching message on social media, referring to him as the “best husband” and “most amazing dad”.
She said: “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!”
Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Color Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
Other royals family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also paid tribute to Prince Harry.
🎉 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/WM3ldGJDPC— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit South Africa as part of their first official tour as a family following the birth of their son, Archie. The royal couple is expected to travel to South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola from 23 September until 2 October.
In a post on Instagram, Prince Harry said he was excited to introduce his wife and son to South Africa.
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana 🇧🇼 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
