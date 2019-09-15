‘Best husband’ & ‘most amazing dad’: Prince Harry turns 35

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday. The Duchess shared a post on their joint Instagram page to mark the occasion.

CAPE TOWN – Meghan Markle has wished her husband Prince Harry a happy birthday with a touching message on social media, referring to him as the “best husband” and “most amazing dad”.

She said: “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!”

Other royals family members, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also paid tribute to Prince Harry.

🎉 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/WM3ldGJDPC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit South Africa as part of their first official tour as a family following the birth of their son, Archie. The royal couple is expected to travel to South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola from 23 September until 2 October.

In a post on Instagram, Prince Harry said he was excited to introduce his wife and son to South Africa.