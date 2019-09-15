Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
Months after legal proceedings over a video where Babes Wodumo is beaten by Mampintsha, she tweeted that she is finally out of an abusive relationship.
JOHANNESBURG – Durban musician Bongekile Simelane, better known as ‘Babes Wodumo’, has tweeted on Sunday that she has left her abusive relationship.
Moving on from kwi Abusive relationship is not easy .— Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO___) September 15, 2019
I’m finally free from that controlling monster 💔💔💔😔😔😔
Though she does not name the ‘controlling monster’ she refers to, the artist has been in and out of court with her lover and fellow musician Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo over assault claims.
Earlier in the year, a video made the rounds on social media where Mampintsha could be seen being physically violent towards Simelane.
‘Babes’, as she is affectionately called by her fans, opened a case of assault against Maphumulo but later withdrew it.
The pair were referred for mediation at family and marriage healthcare organisation, Families South Africa, during their first court appearance in April.
Video: Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo domestic violence case
