Angelina Jolie making kids' show
The 44-year-old actress-and-director says she thinks the next generation need to be "prepared" to tackle global issues.
LONDON – Angelina Jolie is making a children's programme for the BBC.
The 44-year-old actress-and-director - who has Maddox (18), Pax (15) Zahara (14), Shiloh (13) and twins Vivienne and Knox (11) with former husband Brad Pitt - thinks the next generation need to be "prepared" to tackle global issues but she doesn't just want to educate her own children about it.
Asked about values she teaches her children, Angelina told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Kindness - to others and themselves. It's important to be humble - know the freedoms you have and what you've been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place - we're all human and very flawed. We're tiny pieces in a much bigger world.
"As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded. I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was - and loving and tolerant. But when there's a fight that needs to be had, get in there. We need to prepare the next generation because there's so much happening in the world - they're up against it.
"I'm working on a programme for children with the BBC. We're counting on our children, so we must give them the right knowledge and support.
"We've made a lot of advances and mistakes - we need to be honest and educate them about the world.”
And Angelina is also working on a factual book for children about their rights.
She added: "I'm also working on a book about kids' rights with Amnesty. It's written for children.
"Often, we can encourage children to know their rights and speak out, but in parts of the world, they're hurt or jailed for doing so.
"We have to be realistic and give children the right tools and information."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Babes Wodumo: I’m finally free from that controlling monster
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 14 September 2019
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
Use your potential, says SA artist after achieving Guinness World Record
-
Solid gold toilet stolen from English stately home
-
'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.