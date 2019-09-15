View all in Latest
ANC NEC to meet with Joburg structures

NEC members will meet structures at the Turfontein racecourse to engage them on various matters including the recent spate of attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule noting questions at an ANC press briefing on 22 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule noting questions at an ANC press briefing on 22 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) is expected to meet with its structures in the greater Johannesburg area in Turfontein later on Sunday.

The meeting is part of the party’s unity and renewal program.

Amongst issues to be on the table include the state of the party in Gauteng.

The ANC began its program on Friday when it paid a visit to the family of the Pretoria taxi driver, Jabu Baloyi who was allegedly shot by drug dealers.

Officials were also in the east rand in Natalspruit were public violence erupted recently.

On Saturday, officials were in the Vaal and the West rand.

Later in the day NEC members will meet structures at the Turfontein racecourse to engage them on various matters including the recent spate of attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses.

Twelve people were killed during the violence, while hundreds were displaced.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans attending the funeral service of Robert Mugabe told Eyewitness News President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apology must be accompanied by action from his government.

President Ramaphosa was booed while addressing mourners at Mugabe’s official state funeral which took place at the National Sports Grounds in Harare on Saturday.

Ramaphosa apologised for the recent violence in which foreign nationals were attacked.

