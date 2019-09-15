An apology is not enough, Zimbabweans tell Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa was booed when addressing mourners at the official funeral service of Robert Mugabe in Harare.
HARARE – Zimbabweans say President Cyril Ramaphosa apology for the recent spate of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa must be accompanied by action.
Ramaphosa was booed on Saturday as he addressed mourners at Robert Mugabe’s state funeral service at the National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare.
The President experienced firsthand the ire of Zimbabweans, as a result of the attacks by South Africans on foreign nationals.
Eyewitness News spoke to some of them who explained why they booed the president.
A man attending the service blames state security in South Africa.
“The boo was meant for the response. We feel that state security in South Africa is not quite responsive, especially in these attacks.”
While a woman describes the sentiments of her countrymen.
“People were booing because we are very angry about what South Africans are doing. We are very angry. We are all Africans.”
Ramaphosa apologised on behalf of South Africans, but Zimbabweans say they want his government to act on perpetrators and ensure the protection of their foreign nationals.
The man said the President’s apology is simply not enough.
“An apology is not sufficient, we need more action.”
A woman at the stadium said the killing must stop.
“That apology must be a true apology. Please, they must not kill people like dogs.”
The President promised them government would do all it can to get to the root of the attacks.
Meanwhile, the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe is now lying in state in his home village of Zvimba.
VIDEO: Mugabe to be buried at Heroes Acre
Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital a week ago. His family says he will be buried in a month’s time.
Popular in Africa
-
Ramaphosa booed during Mugabe funeral service
-
WATCH LIVE: Robert Mugabe's funeral service
-
Tears and tributes as leaders, supporters bid farewell to Mugabe
-
Ramaphosa describes xenophobic attacks as ‘shameful’, appoints special envoy
-
Mugabe’s burial delayed by construction of a monument in his honour
-
GALLERY: Zimbabweans, African leaders pay final tribute to Robert Mugabe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.