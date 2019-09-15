An apology is not enough, Zimbabweans tell Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa was booed when addressing mourners at the official funeral service of Robert Mugabe in Harare.

HARARE – Zimbabweans say President Cyril Ramaphosa apology for the recent spate of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa must be accompanied by action.

Ramaphosa was booed on Saturday as he addressed mourners at Robert Mugabe’s state funeral service at the National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare.

The President experienced firsthand the ire of Zimbabweans, as a result of the attacks by South Africans on foreign nationals.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of them who explained why they booed the president.

A man attending the service blames state security in South Africa.

“The boo was meant for the response. We feel that state security in South Africa is not quite responsive, especially in these attacks.”

While a woman describes the sentiments of her countrymen.

“People were booing because we are very angry about what South Africans are doing. We are very angry. We are all Africans.”

Ramaphosa apologised on behalf of South Africans, but Zimbabweans say they want his government to act on perpetrators and ensure the protection of their foreign nationals.

The man said the President’s apology is simply not enough.

“An apology is not sufficient, we need more action.”

A woman at the stadium said the killing must stop.

“That apology must be a true apology. Please, they must not kill people like dogs.”

The President promised them government would do all it can to get to the root of the attacks.

Meanwhile, the late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe is now lying in state in his home village of Zvimba.

VIDEO: Mugabe to be buried at Heroes Acre

Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital a week ago. His family says he will be buried in a month’s time.