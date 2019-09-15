All Blacks scotch Sonny Bill injury rumours
Social media in New Zealand has been abuzz with reports that Williams was heading home, which would have been the second injury blow for the defending champions after losing flanker Luke Jacobson.
TOKYO - New Zealand's assistant coach on Sunday quashed rumours that star centre Sonny Bill Williams had suffered a World Cup-threatening injury, declaring him fit for selection for the All Blacks' crunch opener against South Africa.
Social media in New Zealand has been abuzz with reports that Williams was heading home, which would have been the second injury blow for the defending champions after losing flanker Luke Jacobson.
But Ian Foster denied the reports.
"Is he going home? No. Is he available for selection based on his progression last week, then I think the answer is yes. He's trained really well," he said.
Foster stressed that no one had been called up from New Zealand because "there are no people needed".
He insisted that nothing but victory was acceptable in New Zealand's marquee Pool B match against the Springboks.
"It doesn't mean you've finished if you don't get the result, of course it doesn't. It's a tournament. But that's not the way we're thinking," Foster told reporters.
"We're thinking this is an outstanding opportunity to go out there and test ourselves straightaway in this championship."
Meanwhile, playmaker Beauden Barrett revealed the All Blacks had been focusing on playing with a wet ball in training, as torrential rain is forecast at the weekend when the key games get under way.
He said he expects to get pelted with high balls if he plays at fullback and has been preparing intensively.
The All Blacks star said he was equally happy to occupy the fullback or fly half position and was relishing the higher profile he now enjoys in world rugby.
Barrett's role was mainly confined to an impact sub utility back at the last World Cup and he hopes to take on more responsibility this time.
"Four years later, I'm older, more experienced, with a little bit more responsibility on my shoulders," said the 28-year-old. "It's a challenge I really enjoy."
Popular in Sport
-
Kenya's Koech, Chepchirchir claim CT Marathon wins
-
Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP
-
'Hero dad' & 'rugby legend': Chester Williams fondly remembered at funeral
-
Mourners hear Williams aspired to coach the Springboks
-
England in the 'right place' to win Rugby World Cup, says George
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.