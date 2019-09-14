Three Northern Cape rapists handed hefty sentences
Olebogeng Thukwi was sentenced to 43 years in prison while Katlego Marake and Ratanang Seikaneng were both given life sentences.
JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of nationwide demonstrations against the abuse and killing of women and children, three rapists have been sentenced in the Northern Cape this week.
In the Northern Cape, serial rapist Olebogeng Thukwi was sentenced to 43 years behind bars.
The High Court in that province found Thukwi guilty on four counts of rape.
The police's Olebogeng Tawana says the man was on the run for two years before he was finally arrested.
“Early and mid-2016 Thukwi raped girls between 11-14 [years]. He targeted unsuspecting girls near Kuruman. He was on the loose for almost two years until his arrest in April 2018.”
#sapsNC Olebogeng Thukwi (29), a serial rapist who targeted girls aged between 11 & 14 in Sedibeng & Bankhara villages near Kuruman in 2016 has been sentenced to 43 years imprisonment on 4 counts of rape by the Northern Cape High Court. #Sentencing MLhttps://t.co/fjhx98QJAR pic.twitter.com/TCIL7h1uq4— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 13, 2019
In a separate case, two men were slapped with life imprisonment for rape.
Katlego Marake and Ratanang Seikaneng raped a 17-year-old girl in Glenred Village near Kuruman in 2011.
