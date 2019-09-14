Solid gold toilet stolen from English stately home

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Solid gold toilet stolen from English stately home

The fully-functioning piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, dubbed 'America,' was once displayed at New York's Guggenheim museum and offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.

In this file photo taken on 15 September 2016, a fully functioning solid gold toilet, made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is going into public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 15 September 2016, a fully functioning solid gold toilet, made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is going into public use at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Picture: AFP
52 minutes ago

LONDON - A gang of thieves on Saturday stole an 18-carat gold toilet from an art exhibition at Britain's Blenheim Palace, police said - causing flooding to the World Heritage Site.

The fully-functioning piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, dubbed "America," was once displayed at New York's Guggenheim museum and offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.

A 66-year-old man has been arrested over the theft at the 18th-century stately home in Oxfordshire, where an exhibition of Cattelan works opened on Thursday.

"The offenders broke into the palace overnight and left the scene at about 4.50am. No-one was injured during the burglary," local police said.

Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: "The piece of art that has been stolen is a high-value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace.

"Due to the toilet being plumbed into the building, this has caused significant damage and flooding.

"We believe a group of offenders used at least two vehicles during the offence.

"The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice."

Blenheim Palace, a Unesco World Heritage Site, was closed to the public on Saturday morning due to "an incident", but it did not give further details.

The palace is home to the 12th duke of Marlborough and his family and was also the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA