Singer Sam Smith embraces gender neutral pronouns they/them
The Grammy-winning musician, 27, made the announcement in an Instagram post titled 'My pronouns are they/them.'
LOS ANGELES - British singer Sam Smith on Friday asked to be referred to by the gender neutral pronouns they/them, citing “a lifetime of being at war with my gender.”
The Grammy-winning musician, 27, made the announcement in an Instagram post titled “My pronouns are they/them.”
“I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think,” the Stay with Me singer wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x
Smith’s Instagram posting swiftly got more than 400,000 likes.
Smith said it was too early to explain “what it means to be non-binary” but the announcement comes six months after the singer came out on social media as “not male or female” but floating “somewhere in between.”
Smith won four Grammy awards in 2015 after releasing debut studio album In the Lonely Hour about unrequited love.
Smith joins a growing number of people who wish to use they and them as pronouns, including Jill Soloway, the Emmy-winning creator of transgender series Transparent, and Billions TV series actor Asia Kate Dillon.
More in Lifestyle
-
HBO to pilot Game of Thrones Targaryen prequel
-
UK's Duchess Meghan returns to work to launch new charity fashion range
-
Actress Felicity Huffman heads to court for US college scandal sentencing
-
Singer Thami Shobede remembered for his courage, commitment
-
Another one! DJ Khaled is set to become a dad again
-
Lisa Kudrow 'struggled' with her role on 'Friends'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.