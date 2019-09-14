RTMC probing death of deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Hlongwa died following a road accident while travelling from Limpopo on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is looking into the death of Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa.

Hlongwa died following a road accident while travelling from Limpopo on Friday. It's understood the deputy minister's protection team stopped to assist people who were involved in a separate accident. A truck subsequently crashed into the minister's vehicle and killed two others on the N1 at Maubane Bridge, in Hammanskraal.

Mbalula described Hlongwa’s death as a tragedy.

“The carnage on our roads cannot continue. This tragedy is a stark reminder that we need to reimagine road safety. Our collective commitment to reversing the trend on our roads must be greater.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Cabinet member, including one from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hlongwa.

“The death of deputy minister Hlongwa is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy.”

Death be not proud ... We dip our head in mourning the tragic passing on of Comrade Bavelile Hlongwa who was killed together with two other people in a major crash on the N1 highway last night (13 Sep). We wish speedy recovery to those that were injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/PeOV50PlG9 — Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) September 14, 2019

No words describe the shock of receiving the news of the untimely passing of deputy minister #BavelileHlongwa. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues.💔💔💔#RIPBavelileHlongwa pic.twitter.com/MMzH38UrXi — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 14, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa. This is a great loss. She was a passionate and energetic servant always advocating for youth empowerment. pic.twitter.com/XQobJ7609k — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) September 14, 2019