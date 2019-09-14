View all in Latest
RTMC probing death of deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

Hlongwa died following a road accident while travelling from Limpopo on Friday.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo swearing in the Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa as Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on 30 May 2019. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo swearing in the Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa as Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on 30 May 2019. Picture: GCIS
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is looking into the death of Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa.

Hlongwa died following a road accident while travelling from Limpopo on Friday. It's understood the deputy minister's protection team stopped to assist people who were involved in a separate accident. A truck subsequently crashed into the minister's vehicle and killed two others on the N1 at Maubane Bridge, in Hammanskraal.

Mbalula described Hlongwa’s death as a tragedy.

“The carnage on our roads cannot continue. This tragedy is a stark reminder that we need to reimagine road safety. Our collective commitment to reversing the trend on our roads must be greater.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Cabinet member, including one from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Hlongwa.

“The death of deputy minister Hlongwa is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy.”

