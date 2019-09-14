Ramaphosa booed during Mugabe funeral service
Cyril Ramaphosa took to the stage at Robert Mugabe's funeral service, in Zimbabwe, to deliver his condolences but he was interrupted by boos from the crowd.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed in Zimbabwe on Saturday afternoon as he addressed mourners at Robert Mugabe’s state funeral in the capital, Harare.
The funeral service, which is taking place at the National Sports Stadium, has seen heads of state and former presidents joining Zimbabweans in paying tribute to the former states man.
Ramaphosa took to the stage to deliver his condolences but he was interrupted by boos from the crowd.
In recent weeks, foreign nationals were attacked in South Africa during a spate of violent activity that led to shops being looted and property vandalized.
Twelve people have died, many have been arrested and hundreds of immigrants – including Nigerians and Zimbabwean – have left the country.
When he was finally allowed to speak, Ramaphosa apologised for the violence.
South Africans are not xenophobic. He says foreign nationals are welcomed in SA. “This we do to push for unity that Mugabe stood for”. Now people clap and cheer for Ramaphosa.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019
Earlier Mugabe’s family thanked Zimbabweans for their support following the passing of the former statesman, saying they now know for sure that Mugabe was loved by his country.
Family spokesperson Walter Chidakwa said, “The crowds that gathered to welcome you into the country were indeed of unprecedented proportions. The crowds that lined the streets from Harare international airport, right into the city, have never before been seen.”
