Politicians react to news of Bavelile Hlongwa’s death
The African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says Hlongwa's death came too soon.
JOHANNESBURG – Politicians belonging to different formations have paid tribute to the late deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car accident on Friday.
Mineral Resource Minister Gwede Mantashe expressed sentiments similar to those of the President, saying Hlongwa’s death is a huge loss for the country and department.
Mantashe's spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said, “The minister is quite shocked, he was saying they were beginning to gel as they were starting to work on the mandate of the department and to deal with issues facing the country and the minerals and energy sector.”
Minister Mantashe grieves the untimely passing of his Deputy, Cde Bavelile Hlongwa - Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and @Energy_ZA:- https://t.co/jvzkK47xJK— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@DMR_SA) September 14, 2019
Lala ngoxolo qabane.#ripbavelilehlongwa pic.twitter.com/ZXJqkTrSBD
At the same time, the African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says Hlongwa's death came too soon.
“She was prepared to place her own life at risk in order to ensure the plight of the poor and downtrodden are taken care of. She was always more concerned about the trials and tribulations of the masses of our people.”
Earlier Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has sent condolences to her family.
“I do know that with my other colleagues, we all will miss her dearly because she was so bubbly and so well-spoken and a real fighter.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Hlongwa will be honoured with an official funeral.
Popular in Local
-
Deputy minister Hlongwa’s death ‘an absolute devastation’
-
Deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies
-
Chester Williams funeral to take place today
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
Manuel: Board’s decision to sack Moyo was unanimous
-
Mogoeng ropes in police boss to probe corruption claims against judiciary
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.