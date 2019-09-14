Politicians react to news of Bavelile Hlongwa’s death

The African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says Hlongwa's death came too soon.

JOHANNESBURG – Politicians belonging to different formations have paid tribute to the late deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car accident on Friday.

Mineral Resource Minister Gwede Mantashe expressed sentiments similar to those of the President, saying Hlongwa’s death is a huge loss for the country and department.

Mantashe's spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said, “The minister is quite shocked, he was saying they were beginning to gel as they were starting to work on the mandate of the department and to deal with issues facing the country and the minerals and energy sector.”

Minister Mantashe grieves the untimely passing of his Deputy, Cde Bavelile Hlongwa - Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and @Energy_ZA:- https://t.co/jvzkK47xJK



Lala ngoxolo qabane.#ripbavelilehlongwa pic.twitter.com/ZXJqkTrSBD — Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMR_SA) September 14, 2019

At the same time, the African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says Hlongwa's death came too soon.

“She was prepared to place her own life at risk in order to ensure the plight of the poor and downtrodden are taken care of. She was always more concerned about the trials and tribulations of the masses of our people.”

Earlier Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has sent condolences to her family.

“I do know that with my other colleagues, we all will miss her dearly because she was so bubbly and so well-spoken and a real fighter.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Hlongwa will be honoured with an official funeral.