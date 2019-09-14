Numsa, AMEO sign wage deal after weeks of negotiations
The agreement with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers’ Organisation after weeks of intense negotiations at the national bargaining forum.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers in South Africa (Numsa), has confirmed that it has signed a collective agreement with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers’ Organisation after weeks of intense negotiations at the national bargaining forum.
The organisation represents automobile manufacturers based in South Africa.
The agreement includes the amendments of wages, transport allowances and family responsibility leave.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We have agreed to a three-year wage deal. It will be backdated and implemented from the 1 July 2019 and expires on 30 June 2019. In the first year workers will receive a 9% increase, and then it will be 7% in the second and third years or CPI – whichever is greater.”
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Rugby fans say farewell to Bok legend Chester Williams
-
Deputy minister Hlongwa’s death ‘an absolute devastation’
-
Deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
Politicians react to news of Bavelile Hlongwa’s death
-
Cases against judges delayed by new disciplinary mechanisms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.