Numsa, AMEO sign wage deal after weeks of negotiations

The agreement with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers’ Organisation after weeks of intense negotiations at the national bargaining forum.

A worker on a car assembly line. Picture: AFP
A worker on a car assembly line. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers in South Africa (Numsa), has confirmed that it has signed a collective agreement with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers’ Organisation after weeks of intense negotiations at the national bargaining forum.

The organisation represents automobile manufacturers based in South Africa.

The agreement includes the amendments of wages, transport allowances and family responsibility leave.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “We have agreed to a three-year wage deal. It will be backdated and implemented from the 1 July 2019 and expires on 30 June 2019. In the first year workers will receive a 9% increase, and then it will be 7% in the second and third years or CPI – whichever is greater.”

