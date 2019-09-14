No arrests made after man (19) shot dead in Mitchells Plain

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in Eastridge.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in Eastridge.

The latest crime statistics show that 148 murders were investigated in the area during the 2018/2019 financial year.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests were made following the shooting.

“Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of murder. According to information, police responded to a complaint at an address. When they arrived, they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)