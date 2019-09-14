No arrests made after man (19) shot dead in Mitchells Plain
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in Eastridge.
CAPE TOWN - Mitchells Plain police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in Eastridge.
The latest crime statistics show that 148 murders were investigated in the area during the 2018/2019 financial year.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests were made following the shooting.
“Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of murder. According to information, police responded to a complaint at an address. When they arrived, they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Rugby fans say farewell to Bok legend Chester Williams
-
Deputy minister Hlongwa’s death ‘an absolute devastation’
-
Deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
Politicians react to news of Bavelile Hlongwa’s death
-
Cases against judges delayed by new disciplinary mechanisms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.