Mugabe’s burial delayed by construction of a monument in his honour
The family said Robert Mugabe would be buried at the heroes’ acre in 30 days, due to the construction of a monument in his honour at the heroes' acre.
HARARE – Robert Mugabe’s family says the reason the former Zimbabwean President will be buried in 30 days, is that government is building a monument at the heroes’ acre in his honour.
The family announced funeral plans on Friday night. This is despite saying earlier in the week that Mugabe's burial would be private and not at the national monument as previously announced by government.
Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital last week and his body has been lying in state at a local stadium since Thursday.
On Saturday heads of state will bid him farewell at an official funeral service at the National Sports grounds in the capital Harare.
Mugabe's confirmed there is still the construction of a monument, in his honour, at the shrine.
Family spokesperson Leo Mugabe explains.
“The construction is for his legacy. The government are serious. The family asked them ‘how do we [uphold] his legacy so they said they are designing something.”
Mugabe further explains what will happen to the body of the former statesman after Saturday's service.
“He will go to Zvimba, for the people of Zvimba to pay their last respect. Then he will be brought back and be kept somewhere up until when the burial place is complete.”
He said he accepts the u-turn on burial arrangements have caused confusion and says he agrees things could have been done better.
