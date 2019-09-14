Mornè du Plessis remembers Chester Williams as gifted player, role model to all
A large crowd gathered at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to the former Springbok and rugby coach.
CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok rugby players have praised the late Chester Williams for his contribution to the sport in South Africa.
A large crowd gathered at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to the former Springbok and rugby coach.
The rugby hero, who died of a heart attack last week, was honoured with a special provincial funeral.
“We’ve come to celebrate the life of an extraordinary man. Eight days ago, the world lost one of its kindest and most gentle warriors,” John Lloyd of the Chester Williams Foundation told mourners.
His wife, Maria, children Ryan, Chloe and Michael, were overcome with emotion and were supported by family and friends.
* 'Hero dad' & 'rugby legend': Chester Williams fondly remembered at funeral
#ChesterWilliams Maria Williams and their 3 kids adresses the crowd. She pledges to continue with the work of the Chester Williams Foundation. SF pic.twitter.com/4dOOHVRlL1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019
Some of the rugby fans who came to pay their last respects could be seen sporting their green and gold rugby jerseys.
Some of his former springbok teammates, who were part of the 1995 rugby squad, were in attendance.
Rugby legend Mornè du Plessis described Williams as a gifted player and a role model to all.
“We come to pay homage to this exceptional brother and teammate. He was distinctive and stood out as a role model to us all. He will be remembered as a gifted player with an exceptional work ethic.”
Popular in Sport
-
'Hero dad' & 'rugby legend': Chester Williams fondly remembered at funeral
-
Cape Town Marathon road closures
-
Real Madrid hang on for win after Benzema brilliance
-
Mane, Salah combine to maintain Liverpool's perfect start
-
WATCH LIVE: Rugby fans say farewell to Bok legend Chester Williams
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.