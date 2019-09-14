Mornè du Plessis remembers Chester Williams as gifted player, role model to all

A large crowd gathered at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to the former Springbok and rugby coach.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok rugby players have praised the late Chester Williams for his contribution to the sport in South Africa.

The rugby hero, who died of a heart attack last week, was honoured with a special provincial funeral.

“We’ve come to celebrate the life of an extraordinary man. Eight days ago, the world lost one of its kindest and most gentle warriors,” John Lloyd of the Chester Williams Foundation told mourners.

His wife, Maria, children Ryan, Chloe and Michael, were overcome with emotion and were supported by family and friends.

#ChesterWilliams Maria Williams and their 3 kids adresses the crowd. She pledges to continue with the work of the Chester Williams Foundation. SF pic.twitter.com/4dOOHVRlL1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019

Some of the rugby fans who came to pay their last respects could be seen sporting their green and gold rugby jerseys.

Some of his former springbok teammates, who were part of the 1995 rugby squad, were in attendance.

Rugby legend Mornè du Plessis described Williams as a gifted player and a role model to all.

“We come to pay homage to this exceptional brother and teammate. He was distinctive and stood out as a role model to us all. He will be remembered as a gifted player with an exceptional work ethic.”