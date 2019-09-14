Mogoeng ropes in police boss to probe corruption claims against judiciary
Responding to recent allegations against the judiciary, the chief justice said while he heard some disturbing claims, he has not received formal complaints.
JOHANNESBURG – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said he has asked Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole to use his resources to reveal the identities of people making allegations of capture and corruption regarding judges on social media.
Responding to recent allegations against the judiciary, the chief justice said while he heard some disturbing claims, he has not received formal complaints.
Recently there were claims about compromised judges including some in the Free State.
The State Capture Commission has heard from former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana how former Premier Ace Magashule allegedly formed a system of patronage in the province, which compromised the judiciary.
Mogoeng said they have asked the police to use the intelligence service to find those making allegations on twitter against judges and the judiciary.
“They have the resources that we don’t have, they have the technical know-how that we don’t have, to check ‘but who’s twitter account is this?’”
He said those making these allegations should be willing to testify even before a court of law.
“If you love this country and all of our people, and you have credible evidence of capture of corruption of the judiciary please share it with us and with the public. Be prepared to testify to its veracity.”
The chief justice said those who have proof should lay formal complaints.
More in Local
-
ANCWL’s Dlamini says govt’s plans to tackle GBV are yet to be realised
-
Deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies
-
Creative minds gather at Africa’s biggest tech summit in Cape Town
-
CT hopes to retain World Leading Festival Destination title
-
Crime mostly affects poor SA communities - researcher
-
Numsa: Motor sector must provide transport for late-shift workers to fight GBV
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.