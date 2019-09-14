Mogoeng ropes in police boss to probe corruption claims against judiciary

Responding to recent allegations against the judiciary, the chief justice said while he heard some disturbing claims, he has not received formal complaints.

JOHANNESBURG – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said he has asked Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole to use his resources to reveal the identities of people making allegations of capture and corruption regarding judges on social media.

Responding to recent allegations against the judiciary, the chief justice said while he heard some disturbing claims, he has not received formal complaints.

Recently there were claims about compromised judges including some in the Free State.

The State Capture Commission has heard from former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana how former Premier Ace Magashule allegedly formed a system of patronage in the province, which compromised the judiciary.

Mogoeng said they have asked the police to use the intelligence service to find those making allegations on twitter against judges and the judiciary.

“They have the resources that we don’t have, they have the technical know-how that we don’t have, to check ‘but who’s twitter account is this?’”

He said those making these allegations should be willing to testify even before a court of law.

“If you love this country and all of our people, and you have credible evidence of capture of corruption of the judiciary please share it with us and with the public. Be prepared to testify to its veracity.”

The chief justice said those who have proof should lay formal complaints.