Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels to be laid to rest
The 25-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, Bulelani Mnyaka, who was a police officer.
CAPE TOWN - Murdered boxing star Leighandre 'Baby Lee' Jegels will be laid to rest in East London on Saturday.
The 37-year-old policeman died from injuries sustained in a car crash, presumably as he fled East London following the incident.
Jegels' professional boxing career took off in 2014. Within two years, she went on to become the South African Junior Bantamweight Champion. She had been training for her return to the ring in a junior boxing bantamweight fight next month.
Boxing SA, in a statement, said beyond her devotion to boxing, Jegels was also a committed educator.
