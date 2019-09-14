'Hero dad' & 'rugby legend': Chester Williams fondly remembered at funeral

Williams, a former Springbok great, died a week ago after suffering a heart attack.

CAPE TOWN - A large crowd of family, friends and former teammates of the late Chester Williams have paid their final respects to him.

Williams, a former Springbok great, died a week ago after suffering a heart attack.

Dozens of people are gathered at the Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town, where a funeral service was held in his honour on Saturday.

Mourners came out in their numbers to bid farewell to Williams. Rugby players from the University of the Western Cape formed a guard of honour at one of the stadium entrances when Williams’ coffin was carried into the stadium.

His white coffin stood at the end of a red carpet, draped in the South African flag.

#ChesterWilliams The former Springbok’s coffin has been draped in the SA flag. SF pic.twitter.com/nh2M3Z9Ei6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019

Those who knew him referred to Williams as a rugby legend, but also a good friend and humble man.

They also commended him for his contribution to South African rugby, as a player and as a coach.

Williams was 49 years old.

#ChesterWilliams PJ Powers says she has tweaked the words of the chorus of her following song to incorporate her dear friend Chester Williams’ name. The crowd so gs along. SF pic.twitter.com/A26trJS2v0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019

#ChesterWilliams His daughter Chloe is overcome with emotion as she speaks fondly about her ‘hero’, her dad. SF pic.twitter.com/fsKvHjzZRX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019

#ChesterWilliams Maria Williams and their 3 kids adresses the crowd. She pledges to continue with the work of the Chester Williams Foundation. SF pic.twitter.com/4dOOHVRlL1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019

#ChesterWilliams SA Rugby legend Morne Du Plessis describes his former teammate as having been small in stature but having been brave and an exceptional player. SF pic.twitter.com/0gK37Yxyg2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2019

