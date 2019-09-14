View all in Latest
'Hero dad' & 'rugby legend': Chester Williams fondly remembered at funeral

Williams, a former Springbok great, died a week ago after suffering a heart attack.

Rugby legend Chester Williams was laid to rest during a special provincial official funeral at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on 14 September 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Rugby legend Chester Williams was laid to rest during a special provincial official funeral at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on 14 September 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A large crowd of family, friends and former teammates of the late Chester Williams have paid their final respects to him.

Williams, a former Springbok great, died a week ago after suffering a heart attack.

Dozens of people are gathered at the Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town, where a funeral service was held in his honour on Saturday.

Mourners came out in their numbers to bid farewell to Williams. Rugby players from the University of the Western Cape formed a guard of honour at one of the stadium entrances when Williams’ coffin was carried into the stadium.

His white coffin stood at the end of a red carpet, draped in the South African flag.

Those who knew him referred to Williams as a rugby legend, but also a good friend and humble man.

They also commended him for his contribution to South African rugby, as a player and as a coach.

Williams was 49 years old.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

