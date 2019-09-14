EFF defends decision on banning of 'amaBhungane' and 'Scorpio'

In a statement released on Saturday, the party said it had the right to freedom of association.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday said it was unfazed by a statement from the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) condemning the party’s boycott of amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio.

In a statement released on Saturday, the party said it had the right to freedom of association.

“We will never be able to stop anyone from writing anything they want about the EFF, but we have the right to decide who we associate with at our own events and platforms,” a statement read.

EFF Is Not Moved By SANEF And Its Double Standard On So-called Investigative Journalists. pic.twitter.com/oN5ASmM9nD — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 14, 2019

On Friday, Sanef said it was appalled after EFF leader Julius Malema called for the “banning” of investigative journalism units amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick’s investigative unit, Scorpio, from attending their party events, including press conferences on 13 September 2019.

“Sanef believes these actions mimic the apartheid state’s censorious responses to investigative reports that exposed its brutal and corrupt activities.”

It’s understood Malema made the comments while addressing mourners at a memorial event for late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

“Mr Malema called for this banning on Thursday during the EFF’s memorial service for former Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe. Speaking to party supporters, Mr Malema said the publications, should be treated as the enemy, much like the EFF did when it banned Gupta-owned, The New Age newspaper and broadcaster, ANN7,’” Sanef said in a statement.

The move by the EFF comes after Scorpio published an exposé on Malema, party deputy president Floyd Shivambu, Shivambu’s brother Brian, as well as a cousin of Malema’s, making allegations that they are involved in the illicit flow of funds from the plundered VBS.

On Monday, however, Malema denied any links to the funds stolen from VBS Mutual Bank. He rejected claims that his lifestyle was funded by stolen money.

"That has got nothing to do with me," he told Eyewitness News.