Cases against judges delayed by new disciplinary mechanisms
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he inherited the cases of Judge Nkola Motata and Judge Mandlakayise Hlophe that have been dragging for over 10 years.
JOHANNESBURG – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the reason the cases against judges accused of wrongdoing have taken so long is because the mechanisms of disciplining them is new.
The Chief Justice was responding to allegations of corruption and capture of the judiciary.
Both retired judge Nkola Motata and Judge Mandlakayise Hlophe are facing serious charges before the judicial service commission for drunk driving and interference, respectively.
Their cases have been dragged for over 10 years.
Mogoeng says he inherited the cases of both Judge Motata and Judge Hlophe and he has not been doing nothing.
“The substantial part of the delays has been occasioned by one challenge after the other in the courts of law. The mechanism for disciplining judges is new, so everybody was testing the system.”
he insists that there is nothing that he could have done to deal with these matters quicker
“I challenge any lawyer to tell us what it is that the commission could have done, to accelerate the finalisation of the matter.”
Mogoeng says they have been able to settle other cases brought before them but the Hlophe matter has been met with many hurdles, including constitutional court judges challenging the lawfulness of a tribunal set to address it.
