Deputy minister Hlongwa’s death ‘an absolute devastation’
Hlongwa died in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo on Friday night on the N1 at the Maubane bridge in Hammanskraal.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is shocked and saddened by the death of mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa.
A truck crashed into her vehicle, killing other first responders at the scene after the deputy minister had stopped on the side of the road to help people who were involved in an earlier accident.
The president has described the sudden Hlongwa’s sudden passing as a huge loss.
The deputy minister was appointed to her position in May after the African National Congress's victory in the general elections.
Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the 38-year-old’s family, as well as stakeholders in business, labour and the community whom she worked with.
President saddened by untimely passing of Deputy Minister Hlongwa https://t.co/VpVmUXeJjw— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 14, 2019
Presidency spokesperson Kusela Diko said, “President Cyril Ramaphosa says the passing of deputy minister Hlongwa is an absolute devastation. We are losing a talented young leader whose work was already shining soon during in the brief time that she was in government, having been appointed in May 2019.”
Diko described Hlongwa as an ardent advocate for youth development.
“She was doing a lot of work on transformation in the mining industry.”
The President also expressed condolences to the families of the four people who were killed in the same accident that claimed the deputy minister’s life.
