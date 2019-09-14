Deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies
The department of mineral resources has confirmed Hlongwa died in a car accident on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident on Friday.
This was confirmed in a brief statement sent on Saturday morning.
Death be not proud ... We dip our head in mourning the tragic passing on of Comrade Bavelile Hlongwa who was killed together with two other people in a major crash on the N1 highway last night (13 Sep). We wish speedy recovery to those that were injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/PeOV50PlG9— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) September 14, 2019
Hlongwa, who held a degree in chemical engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was appointed deputy minister in May 2019.
The 38-year-old had previously served as the deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency in 2017.
It's understood the crash occurred on Friday. However, details are still sketchy.
More details to follow
