Deputy minerals minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies

The department of mineral resources has confirmed Hlongwa died in a car accident on Friday.

Deputy Mineral Resources Minister Bavelile Hlongwa. Picture: Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident on Friday.

This was confirmed in a brief statement sent on Saturday morning.

Hlongwa, who held a degree in chemical engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was appointed deputy minister in May 2019.

The 38-year-old had previously served as the deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency in 2017.

It's understood the crash occurred on Friday. However, details are still sketchy.

More details to follow

