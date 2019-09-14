Cops discover drug lab in Soweto

The JMPD K9 unit members were informed of suspicious behaviour and discovered what looked like a drug laboratory upon arrival on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have lifted the lid on a drug manufacturing operation in Soweto.

The JMPD K9 unit members were informed of suspicious behaviour and discovered what looked like a drug laboratory upon arrival on Friday night.

They found chemicals, machines and powder used to make mandrax tablets.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minaar said: “The scene was handed over to organised crime and narcotics. The owner of the house will have to be detained for possession and dealing in drugs.”