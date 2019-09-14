View all in Latest
Chester Williams funeral to take place today

The rugby hero, who died of a heart attack last week, will be honoured with a special provincial funeral at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African sporting community will Saturday bid farewell to former Springbok wing Chester Williams.

Williams died last week at the age 49.

During Williams’s successful Springbok career, he played 27 tests and scored 14 tries.

He was part of the squad that won the 1995 World Cup.

The rugby hero who died of a heart attack last week will be honoured with a special provincial funeral at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast in the province Saturday.

Earlier this week, at a special memorial service at the University of the Western Cape, he was described as one of the country's sporting heroes who paved the way for many people of colour in rugby.

