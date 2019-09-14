ANCWL’s Dlamini says govt’s plans to tackle GBV are yet to be realised
Hundreds of women gathered at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday in protest, calling for end to the violence.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League President, Bathabile Dlamini said government's plans to counter gender-based violence are yet to be realised.
Hundreds of women gathered at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday in protest, calling for end to the violence.
Dlamini said part of the plans include assistance to non-governmental organisations.
“There is a committee that was formed after the summit, the gender-based violence council, and the council can distribute the money.”
JSE Chief Executive Officer Nicky Newton-King said they will soon meet with the Sandton shutdown organisers.
“The ladies gave us a memorandum which had a number of good suggestions for corporate to look and we will be meeting with the leadership of the marchers next week.”
