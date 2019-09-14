ANCWL’s Dlamini says govt’s plans to tackle GBV are yet to be realised

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANCWL’s Dlamini says govt’s plans to tackle GBV are yet to be realised

Hundreds of women gathered at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday in protest, calling for end to the violence.

Former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini chats to EWN a day after she resigned as a member of Parliament. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini chats to EWN a day after she resigned as a member of Parliament. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League President, Bathabile Dlamini said government's plans to counter gender-based violence are yet to be realised.

Hundreds of women gathered at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday in protest, calling for end to the violence.

Dlamini said part of the plans include assistance to non-governmental organisations.

“There is a committee that was formed after the summit, the gender-based violence council, and the council can distribute the money.”

JSE Chief Executive Officer Nicky Newton-King said they will soon meet with the Sandton shutdown organisers.

“The ladies gave us a memorandum which had a number of good suggestions for corporate to look and we will be meeting with the leadership of the marchers next week.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA