After being booed, Ramaphosa insists South Africans not xenophobic

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

After being booed, Ramaphosa insists South Africans not xenophobic

Ramaphosa addressed mourners at the state funeral service of former President Robert Mugabe at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured at the state funeral of Robert Mugabe on 14 September 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured at the state funeral of Robert Mugabe on 14 September 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
53 minutes ago

HARARE - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday promised Zimbabweans that his government would get to the root of violent attacks against foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa addressed mourners at the state funeral service of former President Robert Mugabe at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare.

He was heckled when he got on stage, prompting the programme director to intervene and calm tensions.

The president insisted that despite recent events, South Africans are not xenophobic, and they welcomed people from all countries.

When Ramaphosa took to the stage, his voice was drowned out by the anger of the crowds.

He then used his speech to address the recent outbreak of violence targeted at foreign nationals in South Africa.

“What happened in South Africa goes against the principles of unity of the people of Africa.”

Ramaphosa has promised Zimbabweans that his government would get to the root of violent attacks.

“We’re working very hard to encourage all our people in South Africa to embrace people from all African countries.”

MUGABE FUNERAL

Mugabe died in a clinic in Singapore a week ago.

His family said he would be buried after 30 days at the National Heroes Acre after government concludes constructing a monument in his honour.

His state funeral service concluded with heads of state hailing the former statesman as a visionary leader, a Pan Africanist and a unifier.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA