After being booed, Ramaphosa insists South Africans not xenophobic

Ramaphosa addressed mourners at the state funeral service of former President Robert Mugabe at the National Sports Stadium in the capital, Harare.

HARARE - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday promised Zimbabweans that his government would get to the root of violent attacks against foreign nationals.

He was heckled when he got on stage, prompting the programme director to intervene and calm tensions.

The president insisted that despite recent events, South Africans are not xenophobic, and they welcomed people from all countries.

When Ramaphosa took to the stage, his voice was drowned out by the anger of the crowds.

He then used his speech to address the recent outbreak of violence targeted at foreign nationals in South Africa.

“What happened in South Africa goes against the principles of unity of the people of Africa.”

“We’re working very hard to encourage all our people in South Africa to embrace people from all African countries.”

MUGABE FUNERAL

Mugabe died in a clinic in Singapore a week ago.

His family said he would be buried after 30 days at the National Heroes Acre after government concludes constructing a monument in his honour.

His state funeral service concluded with heads of state hailing the former statesman as a visionary leader, a Pan Africanist and a unifier.