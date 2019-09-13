WC sees spike in hijacking but house break-ins down

Not only does the Nyanga top the list of 30 stations where the most murders have been committed, it’s also the country's top hijacking hotspot.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, you are not even safe in your car or your home. Carjacking has increased by 5.1% in the province, and while house break-ins have decreased by 7.6%, the figures are still high.

At least 273 hijackings were reported at the station, three less than in the previous year.

Hijackings have increased across the province, with hotspots in Delft, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

House break-ins are down to below 40,000 in the province, while nationally the figure has dropped from over 255,0000 in 2009 to more than 220,000 between April 2018 and March this year.

PARLY ACTS

Police management will be back in Parliament next week to explain what measures they will put in place to address the increase in violent crime.

This follows Thursday’s release of the latest annual crime stats which have shown a worrying increase in murder and other contact offences.

South Africa recorded over 21,000 murders between April 2018 and March this year, an increase of 686 from the previous year.

“Basically these stats are not very rosy,” that's how Police Minister Bheki Cele described the latest crime stats before presenting them to the police portfolio committee.

But Cele said police would be working hard to halve violent crime over the next decade, a target set by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“As a police service we aim to achieve this goal in the shortest term possible.”

MPs raised concerns over the latest stats and called for better crimefighting initiatives and more police deployment.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said: “I don’t think there’s a single person in the room who is not upset with these results. They are a cause for great concern.”

On gender-based violence, the committee reiterated its call for the strengthening of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

The committee will next week receive a more detailed analysis of the crime statistics and try to find solutions to the current challenges.

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.