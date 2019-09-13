UK's Duchess Meghan returns to work to launch new charity fashion range

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

UK's Duchess Meghan returns to work to launch new charity fashion range

The sale of the Smart Set Capsule Collection will last for at least two weeks and is designed to help Smart Works, a charity that provides quality clothes and training for unemployed women for job interviews.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Picture: @KensingtonPalace/Twitter
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Picture: @KensingtonPalace/Twitter
3 hours ago

LONDON - Britain’s Duchess Meghan returned to work on Thursday for the first time following the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry to launch a new fashion range whose sales will help a charity supporting unemployed women.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made a handful of public appearances since son Archie was born in May but the launch of the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers, marks her first official engagement.

The sale of the Smart Set Capsule Collection will last for at least two weeks and is designed to help Smart Works, a charity that provides quality clothes and training for unemployed women for job interviews.

For every item bought, one will be donated to the charity which Meghan became the patron of earlier this year.

The items include a blazer and trousers from fashion chain Jigsaw; a tote bag from department store John Lewis; a classic dress from Marks & Spencer and a white shirt from fashion designer Misha Nonoo, a friend of the US-born Duchess.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” Meghan, 38, said in a statement.

“Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition.”

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA