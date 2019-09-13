Manuel takes swipe at court after ruling on Moyo’s reinstatement
Visibly irritated, Trevor Manuel addressed a media briefing on Friday, saying the company would appeal the ruling.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel has come out guns blazing arguing the Johannesburg High Court ruling that reinstated axed CEO Peter Moyo was a headache for corporate law.
Visibly irritated, Manuel addressed a media briefing on Friday, saying the company would appeal the ruling.
He called Judge Brian Mashile “an individual wearing a robe” but was forced to withdraw the comment after journalists warned him he could be contemptuous.
The Johannesburg High Court has ruled twice that Moyo should be reinstated but Manuel was having none of it.
“We are appealing the entire Mashile judgement handed down end July. This issue of a triple conflict was never ever ventilated within the confines of Old Mutual.”
Moyo alleged that he was victimised for questioning why Old Mutual paid legal fees for Manuel and for raising Manuel’s triple conflict of interest regarding consulting firm Rothschild.
Manuel, in response, had less than kind words for the court that ruled for Moyo.
“If you take a board overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe, it presents a difficulty.”
A journalist asked if by saying ‘robe’ he was referring to the court, Manuel withdrew his statement.
The court has interdicted Old Mutual from appointing a replacement for Moyo.
Moyo wants the board declared delinquent but Manuel said that was impossible.
Fin24 earlier reported that Manuel claimed that Moyo had already been paid an amount of R4 million (six months' notice pay) and didn’t know what else he expected from the company.
