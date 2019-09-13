State explains why it called Dros rape victim to testify

Nicholas Ninow is standing trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in the toilet of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Dros rape trial on Thursday said that Nicholas Ninow’s version should be totally disregarded by the court.

Ninow is standing trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in the toilet of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year.

On Monday, Ninow pleaded guilty, however, the State rejected his plea, saying there were some inconsistencies.

On Thursday, the State and the defence presented their closing arguments.

The State’s Dorah Ngobeni described what was wrong with his version of events.

“The State did not accept the plea regarding the sequence of events. As a result, the State had to call the girl child to come and explain the sequence.”

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority again defended its decision to put the little girl on the witness stand, saying it was necessary to prove its version of what happened beyond reasonable doubt.

Judgment is expected to be delivered on Monday.

