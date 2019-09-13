South Africa and Bulgaria level in day one of Davis Cup tie
The first game of the day it saw Lloyd Harris giving Capetonians hope after defeating Alexandar Lazarov 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-3 in front of a home crowd.
CAPE TOWN - Day One of a crucial Euro/Africa Group 2 Davis Cup between South Africa and Bulgaria saw two nations level up 1-1 in the tie match at Kevin Grove Club on Friday.
The first game of the day saw Lloyd Harris giving Capetonians hope after defeating Alexandar Lazarov 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-3 in front of a home crowd.
The world number 113 showed magnificent performance against Lazarov.
The second game, South African eyes were on their number 2 singles player Ruan Roelofse to showcase a sterling performance against Bulgaria’s number one Dimitar Kuzmanov.
Roelofse looked like he could take the match into a decider when he led 4-2 in the second set but things changed to see Kuzmanov breaking him to win the match 7-5 7-5 to make it 1-1 in the tie ahead of Saturday's day two where will see doubles and reverse singles played.
The tie is level as Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov breaks to win 7-5, 7-5 to make it 1-1 in the tie in Davis Cup day one.
