Singer Thami Shobede remembered for his courage, commitment

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and colleagues of singer Thami Shobede said he would be remembered for his infectious smile and his fighting spirit.

Shobede died on Thursday at the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.

The 31-year-old was admitted to hospital after reportedly collapsing during a performance. He rose to fame as the runner-up in the 12th season of Idols SA.

Lungisa Xhamela, who was also a contestant on the reality show, recalled their journey together.

“Together, we were the last people to enter the top ten on Idols and they chose me over him, and he didn’t give up and he came back again. Thami showed that he's got the talent and the will to make it far and made it all the way to the top two, which really shows commitment,” he said.