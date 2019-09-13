Singer Thami Shobede remembered for his courage, commitment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Singer Thami Shobede remembered for his courage, commitment

Shobede died on Thursday at the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.

Musician Thami Shobede. Picture: Facebook.
Musician Thami Shobede. Picture: Facebook.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and colleagues of singer Thami Shobede said he would be remembered for his infectious smile and his fighting spirit.

Shobede died on Thursday at the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville.

The 31-year-old was admitted to hospital after reportedly collapsing during a performance. He rose to fame as the runner-up in the 12th season of Idols SA.

Lungisa Xhamela, who was also a contestant on the reality show, recalled their journey together.

“Together, we were the last people to enter the top ten on Idols and they chose me over him, and he didn’t give up and he came back again. Thami showed that he's got the talent and the will to make it far and made it all the way to the top two, which really shows commitment,” he said.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA