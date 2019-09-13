SandtonShutdown: Hundreds begin gathering at JSE in stand against GBV

With cases of women and child abuse in the country on the rise, this prompted calls for the government to declare a state of emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - South African women are taking a stand and have on Friday morning gathered outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the banner of the #SandtonShutdown to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

#SandtonShutdown [WATCH] Protestors against gender based violence outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton. TK pic.twitter.com/mIKcyZvxnJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2019

With cases of women and child abuse in the country on the rise, this prompted calls for the government to declare a state of emergency.

In recent weeks, social media platforms have been bombarded with desperate pleas for action and users joined searches for missing children and women.

Brutal murders including those of students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Natasha Conabeer have shaken the nation, with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing the abuse of women as a stain on the nation’s conscience.

From 3AM, hundreds of women have been pouring into the Sandton CBD to stage a massive protest outside the JSE.

As promised, #SandtonShutdown started at 3 AM. You can still make your way to the JSE. Bring your placards!

It will NOT be business as usual while we keep dying. #IWILLNOTBENEXT #PayThePatriarchyTax pic.twitter.com/51N4PL1Eil — #TheTotalShutdown (@WomenProtestSA) September 13, 2019

#SandtonShutdown #AmINext



To the women on the streets today to protest & stand against violence, abuse, murder & destruction of everything it means to be a women, to those who stand for the lives lost at the hands of men, thank you!



Today another total shutdown unfolds 💔 pic.twitter.com/zgYUamEAwM — CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) September 13, 2019