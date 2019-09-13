View all in Latest
Go

#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds begin gathering at JSE in stand against GBV

With cases of women and child abuse in the country on the rise, this prompted calls for the government to declare a state of emergency.

Hundreds of women taking part in the #SandtonShutdown against gender-based violence next to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Picture: @AA_SouthAfrica/Twitter.
Hundreds of women taking part in the #SandtonShutdown against gender-based violence next to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Picture: @AA_SouthAfrica/Twitter.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African women are taking a stand and have on Friday morning gathered outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the banner of the #SandtonShutdown to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

With cases of women and child abuse in the country on the rise, this prompted calls for the government to declare a state of emergency.

In recent weeks, social media platforms have been bombarded with desperate pleas for action and users joined searches for missing children and women.

Brutal murders including those of students Uyinene Mrwetyana and Natasha Conabeer have shaken the nation, with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing the abuse of women as a stain on the nation’s conscience.

From 3AM, hundreds of women have been pouring into the Sandton CBD to stage a massive protest outside the JSE.

