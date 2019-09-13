SandtonShutdown: Business accused of being 'disturbingly silent' on GBV

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

#SandtonShutdown: Business accused of being 'disturbingly silent' on GBV

Friday’s demonstration is being organised by several civil society groups and they are expecting at least 10,000 people to attend.

Demonstrators gather at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, Johannesburg on 13 September 2019 in protest against gender-based violence. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Demonstrators gather at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, Johannesburg on 13 September 2019 in protest against gender-based violence. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Crowds are swelling outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton where thousands of South Africans are hoping to disrupt businesses and bring greater attention to the country’s crisis of gender-based violence (GBV).

Friday’s demonstration is being organised by several civil society groups and they are expecting at least 10,000 people to attend. Protesters are demanding action against the abuse and killing of women.

“We believe that as a huge player in the country, one that has influence and affects the lives of so many people especially black women, business has been quite disturbingly silent on this issues,” said Lindelwa Nxumalo, from the group Call For Action.

South Africa’s numbers on gender-based violence are staggering. On Thursday, the Police Ministry told Parliament that sexual abuse cases rose by more than 4% in the year ending March. However, there have been many more cases reported since then.

Protestors are demanding money from corporate South Africa to help fund initiatives aimed at stopping GBV. Some people are holding up placards calling for a 2% levy.

One woman said that corporate South Africa had been silent on GBV.

“We are a very patriarchal society and everyone takes gender-based violence lightly,” she said.

Another woman, who is disabled, said she hoped her presence would bring about change regarding the treatment of women and children living with disabilities.

“I’m here to show the world that we are here and as women with disabilities we are tired of gender-based violence,” she said.

MEN TAKE A STAND

South African men who’ve joined the demonstration in Sandton said that the cries of women had been ignored for far too long.

“I don’t think I can understand the fullness of this from a woman’s perspective, but I think I can still lend my hand in support,” said one man.

Another man said: “When there are issues in society and we want to be part of that society, we have a moral obligation to do our very best to combat those issues.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA