PSC blames media coverage for drop in whistleblowers coming forward
The commission runs the anti-corruption hotline an anonymous service, which records complaints by public servants.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has blamed wide media coverage of cases involving whistleblowers for the decrease in the number of public servants who speak up against wrongdoing.
The commission runs the anti-corruption hotline, an anonymous service, which records complaints by public servants.
The PSC’s Michael Seloane said the decline in the reporting of cases has been linked to fears of reprisals among workers in the public service following high-profile cases in the media.
“The senior managers are largely capable of finding out who blows the whistle in their organisations on their wrongdoings. This is because of the familiarity with internal functioning of their organisations,” he said.
In a report on the cases reported over the past year, the PSC found that no cases had been reported in the Northern Cape, while there was a significant decline in the Free State and Mpumalanga.
A total of 1,076 cases were recorded across the country.
Seloane said employees seem to be less willing to blow the whistle against corruption in the public service, despite guarantees of protection against retaliation in the Protected Disclosure Act.
Popular in Local
-
Old Mutual: Peter Moyo’s dismissal stands, he cannot return to work
-
GALLERY: The cost of silence against gender-based violence too expensive
-
Singer Thami Shobede remembered for his courage, commitment
-
#SandtonShutdown: Business accused of being 'disturbingly silent' on GBV
-
WATCH LIVE: Protesters take stand against GBV in #SandtonShutdown
-
Cele: There was a systematic plan to weaken SA’s criminal justice system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.