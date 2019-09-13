PSC blames media coverage for drop in whistleblowers coming forward

The commission runs the anti-corruption hotline an anonymous service, which records complaints by public servants.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has blamed wide media coverage of cases involving whistleblowers for the decrease in the number of public servants who speak up against wrongdoing.

The commission runs the anti-corruption hotline, an anonymous service, which records complaints by public servants.

The PSC’s Michael Seloane said the decline in the reporting of cases has been linked to fears of reprisals among workers in the public service following high-profile cases in the media.

“The senior managers are largely capable of finding out who blows the whistle in their organisations on their wrongdoings. This is because of the familiarity with internal functioning of their organisations,” he said.

In a report on the cases reported over the past year, the PSC found that no cases had been reported in the Northern Cape, while there was a significant decline in the Free State and Mpumalanga.

A total of 1,076 cases were recorded across the country.

Seloane said employees seem to be less willing to blow the whistle against corruption in the public service, despite guarantees of protection against retaliation in the Protected Disclosure Act.