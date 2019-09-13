Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel explains his silence on Peter Moyo job battle
Old Mutual said it had fired Moyo for a break down in trust emanating from a conflict of interest with his company NMT Capital.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel said that he’d deliberately been silent about the sacking of Peter Moyo, saying the issues were not about two individuals.
Old Mutual said it had fired Moyo for a break down in trust emanating from a conflict of interest with his company, NMT Capital.
Moyo's lawyers have argued that the reason he was fired as CEO was that he challenged the payment of legal fees for Manuel and his triple conflict of interest with Rothschild.
Manuel said the process was not an event, but a process and the Old Mutual board could not be bullied by him.
“In the course of this litigation toward the end of June, there was this notion that this whole thing was about two individuals. It was never about two individuals. It’s never been about the chair. It’s been about the board taking leave of the chief executive. That is the theatre of what has played out. For the chair to be placed in the media every day is likely to become something that is untrue.”
More in Business
-
Apple's new iPhones shift smartphone camera battleground to AI
-
Old Mutual: Peter Moyo’s dismissal stands, he cannot return to work
-
Rand firms as global monetary easing takes spotlight
-
Rand firms on ECB decision, trade hopes, stocks gain
-
Motsoeneng: I deserved bigger kickbacks for rescuing SABC, MultiChoice deal
-
PSC: Govt departments' failures to pay suppliers damaging economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.