Nyanga remains SA’s murder capital, but CPF vows to make area safer

The Nyanga, Delft and Khayelitsha policing precincts recorded the most murders in Cape Town for the 2018/19 financial year.

Nyanga Police Station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Nyanga Police Station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga community policing forum vowed to continue its fight against crime, even though the area remained the country’s murder capital for the umpteenth consecutive year.

The Nyanga, Delft and Khayelitsha policing precincts recorded the most murders in Cape Town for the 2018/19 financial year.

Detectives in Nyanga investigated 289 murders. It’s a slight decrease of nineteen cases compared to the previous financial year.

Nyanga CPF chairperson Martin Makhasi said: “It’s unacceptable. We will not get tired. We will soldier on to ensure the Nyanga community gets to live in a safer environment.”

Makhasi said police and other law enforcement bodies would work tirelessly to turn the situation around.

“However, one needs to acknowledge the police and CPF members who are trying their utmost to improve conditions in Nyanga.”

* Parly police committee calls for review of policing after crime stats

