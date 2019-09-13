Numsa: Motor sector must provide transport for late-shift workers to fight GBV

Numsa said the union was locked in talks with the motor sector to provide safe transportation for workers so that they can reduce the risk of sexual violence, but the sector was delaying reaching a decision.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was absurd that filling stations couldn't commit to providing free transportation or transport allowances to workers for late shifts.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, who was among women who took part in the Sandton shut down on Friday, said if the motor sector was serious about ending gender-based violence - it should see the importance of keeping women safe.

“There is no safe transportation at night - many of our members are women. So, if these corporates are serious about dealing with gender-based violence in this country, they will provide free transport or transport allowance to those who work late. They walk to work because they don’t have money.”

Majola said the ongoing range showed that equality would only happen when capitalism was destroyed and replaced with socialism.