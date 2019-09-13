Nothing much has changed since SANDF deployment, say Delft residents

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Nothing much has changed since SANDF deployment, say Delft residents

Crime statistics released on Thursday revealed that 247 people were murdered in this community, 52 more than in 2017/18 financial year.

SAPS and members of the SANDF rolled into gang-ravaged communities in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SAPS and members of the SANDF rolled into gang-ravaged communities in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Delft residents on Thursday called for a greater focus on youngsters involved in crime in the community.

Crime statistics released on Thursday revealed that 247 people were murdered in this community, 52 more than in 2017/18 financial year.

Residents said not much had changed since the SANDF was rolled out in the community as part of efforts to restore peace in the area.

The neighbourhood’s CPF chairperson, Charles George, said youth involved in criminal activity needed to be reformed.

“We need to deal with smaller crimes involving youth, who are drinking or throwing stones.”

A 27-year-old woman told EWN the crime had a big impact on her life, but it was not easy to pack up and leave her community.

“I’ve been raped here. I couldn’t finish my matric. I faced peer pressure. I could not continue.”

According to 2018/2019 crime statistics, Nyanga recorded the highest number of murders followed by Delft and Khayelitsha.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA