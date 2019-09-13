Nothing much has changed since SANDF deployment, say Delft residents

Crime statistics released on Thursday revealed that 247 people were murdered in this community, 52 more than in 2017/18 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Delft residents on Thursday called for a greater focus on youngsters involved in crime in the community.

Residents said not much had changed since the SANDF was rolled out in the community as part of efforts to restore peace in the area.

The neighbourhood’s CPF chairperson, Charles George, said youth involved in criminal activity needed to be reformed.

“We need to deal with smaller crimes involving youth, who are drinking or throwing stones.”

A 27-year-old woman told EWN the crime had a big impact on her life, but it was not easy to pack up and leave her community.

“I’ve been raped here. I couldn’t finish my matric. I faced peer pressure. I could not continue.”

According to 2018/2019 crime statistics, Nyanga recorded the highest number of murders followed by Delft and Khayelitsha.