NC parents slapped with 10-year sentence each for abusing baby

They were sentenced in the Galeshewe Regional Court earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Two parents have been slapped with 10-year prison sentences each for abusing their 21-month-old baby boy.
The mother and father were arrested in November last year after an NGO reported the abuse to the police.
This happened after the child was admitted to the hospital.
The police’s Dimakatso Mooi said: “The victim was found with swollen eyes and several injuries on his face and back. His buttocks were also severely burned. Both suspects were charged with assault.”
