Murdered Janika Mello (14) to be buried tomorrow

CAPE TOWN - Murdered Philippi teenager Janika Mello will be laid to rest on Saturday morning.

The 14-year-old girl's body was found in her grandmother's backyard in Heinz Park, Cape Town, about two weeks ago.

Two teenage boys were arrested in connection with her rape and murder.

Mello's funeral service will be held at a church in Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain.

Earlier this week, the two teenagers arrested appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court in connection with her death.

Scores of Heinz Park residents gathered outside the court in protest, calling for the 16 and 18-year-old suspects to remain behind bars.

When interviewed by Eyewitness News last week, Mello's distraught father Marlon Koopman said he felt as if his daughter's death was just a bad dream that he was struggling to wake up from.

Koopman said his daughter - who was in grade 6 at Northwood Primary School - was a humble and friendly girl who loved to make jokes, adding that it was surreal that she had been taken away from her loved ones so brutally.